JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at every fire station in the state of Missouri, the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City, and all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties Saturday, Nov. 28, in honor of Kansas City Fire Department Communication Specialist/Paramedic Scott Davidson.
Davidson died Nov. 22, following exposure to coronavirus while serving in his capacity as a firefighter. Davidson served Metropolitan Ambulance Service Trust and the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department for more than 18 years.
On Monday, Nov. 30, the flags should also be flown half-staff for Kansas City Fire Department Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha.
He died on Saturday, Nov. 21 as a result of COVID-19 that he contracted in November while serving in his capacity as a firefighter. Rocha served for 29 years with the department.
