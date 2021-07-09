CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close all lanes of eastbound Missouri Highway 152 at U.S. Highway 169 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9. Closures will continue through 6 a.m. Saturday, July 10, for pavement repair work.
All work is weather dependent.
