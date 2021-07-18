CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic changes for pavement repair work in Clay County, according to a press release.

• Crews will close the southbound lane of Interstate 35 to the Pleasant Valley ramp from 7 p.m. Monday, July 19 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.

• Crews will close southbound I-35 to the Interstate 435 southbound ramp from 7:30 pm. Monday, July 19 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.

• Crews will close the northbound lane of I-35 northbound at mile marker 8.8 from 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.