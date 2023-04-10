CLAY COUNTY — Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will be making pavement repairs throughout Clay County beginning Tuesday, April 11.
“This work will require various lane and ramp closures in the area and motorists may need to seek alternate routes during this time. All work is weather permitting,” states MoDOT.
Closures are as follows:
• Tuesday, April 11 - Ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 169 to westbound Missouri Highway 152 beginning at 7 p.m. Closure in place until approximately 6 a.m. the following morning.
• Wednesday, April 12 - Ramp from northbound U.S. 169 to northbound U.S. Highway 69 beginning at 7 p.m. Closure in place until approximately 6 a.m. the following morning.
• Friday, April 13 - Right lane of eastbound Highway 152 from approximately North Oak Trafficway to past Brighton Avenue on ramp beginning at 7 p.m. Closure in place until approximately 6 a.m. the following morning. Crews will also close the off-ramp from eastbound Highway 152 to Maplewoods Parkway and the on-ramps from Missouri Highway 1 and Brighton Avenue to eastbound Highway 152 beginning at 7 p.m. Closure will be in place until approximately 6 a.m. the following morning.
In addition to the above pavement work, extensive work continues on the Buck O’Neil Bridge project that will required continued long-term closures.
Closures for this project are:
• Monday, April 10 - Beginning at 6 a.m., crews will close the ramp from Harlem Circle to northbound U.S. 169 for approximately one week for bridge work.
• Monday, April 17 - Beginning at approximately 6 a.m., crews will close the ramp from Beardsley Road to Sixth Street and the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to Sixth Street until approximately June. Beginning at approximately 9 a.m., crews will also close the right lane of westbound I-70 at Broadway Boulevard until approximately 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.
• Tuesday, April 18 - Beginning at approximately 6 a.m., crews will close the ramp from Fifth Street to southbound Interstate 35 and the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-35 until approximately November. Beginning at approximately 6 a.m., crews will also close the left lane of both eastbound and westbound I-70 at Broadway Boulevard until approximately 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.
“Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones, reports MoDOT. “Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.”
