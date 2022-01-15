CLAY COUNTY — According to Clay County Sheriff's Office, a Liberty woman was struck and killed Thursday, Jan. 13 while trying to cross Interstate 35 as a pedestrian.

“A Clay County deputy traveling southbound on Interstate 35 came upon a crash at 69 Highway. The driver had stopped and was unsure of what she had hit,” states a sheriff’s office release.

The deputy searched the area and located the body of 38-year-old Bernice Rodriguez in the median. The deputy contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Liberty police and fire for an investigation. Southbound I-35 at Highway 69 was closed during the investigation. The wreck occurred after 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to the highway patrol, Rodriguez stepped into the path of the oncoming vehicle.