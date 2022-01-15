CLAY COUNTY — According to Clay County Sheriff's Office, a Liberty woman was struck and killed Thursday, Jan. 13 while trying to cross Interstate 35 as a pedestrian.
“A Clay County deputy traveling southbound on Interstate 35 came upon a crash at 69 Highway. The driver had stopped and was unsure of what she had hit,” states a sheriff’s office release.
The deputy searched the area and located the body of 38-year-old Bernice Rodriguez in the median. The deputy contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Liberty police and fire for an investigation. Southbound I-35 at Highway 69 was closed during the investigation. The wreck occurred after 10 p.m. Thursday.
According to the highway patrol, Rodriguez stepped into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.