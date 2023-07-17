featured top story Pedestrian seriously hurt after running into Freightliner Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLAY COUNTY — A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday, July 14, after the highway patrol reports the Gladstone man ran into the back of a Freightliner.According to a highway patrol crash report, the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Friday when Eli Alfaro-Lainez was running and hit the tow unit of the back of truck.He was transported by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment. More from this section Fluoride Toothpaste, Make Room for a New Competitor Aggressive shelter dog turns out to be a giant love bug No Labels to unveil 2024 platform; presidential bid remains uncertain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Local girl wrestlers compete in nationals Gigi Hadid arrested in Cayman Islands on 'suspicion of Importation of Ganja' Cruel thieves steal Shetland pony Soccer players who regularly use head more likely to develop Alzheimer’s Paying food stamp recipients to buy more fruits and vegetables has mixed reviews Titans' Mike Vrabel on DeAndre Hopkins: 'Confident' he’ll help Champion Georgia not afraid of three-peat talk Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler talks Kardashians feud and not recognising her former husband Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOregon football next step for Kearney's Zach GraceLiberty police help bring 2 lost children homeCar chase ends at Liberty church entranceThe River Des Peres is still clogged. No one wants to clean it. And floods will come again.New law tackles Missouri teacher shortage by encouraging retirees to return to classroomLiberty alum drafted by Baltimore Orioles2 high school students' artwork now on Liberty utility boxesWashington State's New Payroll Tax Helps Fund Long-Term Care. Could It Be a Model for the Nation?James Scott has spent 30 years in prison for causing the flood in 1993. Not everyone believes he's guiltyHours of pleading from residents leads sheriff to keep search for training facility site going Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
