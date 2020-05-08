Pet Poison Control Center charts 100% increase in calls related to household cleaning concerns

Many pet lovers are taking COVID-19 cleaning recommendations to the extreme. The veterinary toxicology specialists at Pet Poison Helpline have seen a 100% increase in the number of calls from concerned pet owners about the potential misuse of common cleaning items including hand sanitizer, bleach and wipes on or near their pets, according to a press release.

“People are very concerned about their families during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Dr. Ahna Brutlag, DVM and senior veterinary toxicologist, “and that includes their pets. When we started receiving calls from panicked pet parents regarding possible poisonings related to COVID-19 cleaning fears, we felt we needed to educate the pet loving community on the safest way to do it.”

Pet Poison Helpline's goal is not only to educate pet lovers about this important threat, but to encourage them to share the video with their friends and loved ones.

