CLAY COUNTY — A dual-engine plane crash in a soybean field in rural Kearney claimed the life of the aircraft's pilot Thursday morning, July 20. The pilot was identified as 79-year-old Alan “Doug” Moler of Valley Center, Kansas.
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the field off Cordell Road and NE 150th Street shortly after taking off from the nearby Midwest Regional Air Center in Kearney. The plane was headed to Wichita, Kansas.
Clay Co. Sheriff's Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd said the plane, a Piper Aircraft with several rows of seats and 140 gallons of fuel on board, hit transmitter electrical lines on its way down, causing the plane to become engulfed in flames and live wires to be on the ground in the area. Some nearby power outages may have resulted, Boyd said.
Because of the down electrical wires, sheriff’s deputies, reporters and the public were not allowed to enter the area for hours after the crash. Electrical crews arrived on scene around 11 a.m. as fire crews from Kearney and Excelsior Springs worked to put out fire hot spots.
“We’ve contacted the FAA and the NTSB, they are coming out. There was one person inside the plane, the pilot, and he has been confirmed deceased,” Boyd told the Courier-Tribune near the scene Thursday morning.
What caused the crash has yet to be determined, but according to Boyd, witnesses said the plane “didn’t look right" from take-off.
Cordell Road at Missouri Highway 92 and parts of Shady Grove Road were closed for much of the morning and afternoon as first response crews worked the scene. As of 4 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration was on scene and all roads were back open. The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will now take over the investigation.
