Pilot dies in rural plane crash near Kearney

The dual-engine plane crash landed in a soybean field and claimed the life of the aircraft's pilot, 79-year-old Alan “Doug” Moler of Valley Center, Kansas.

CLAY COUNTY — A dual-engine plane crash in a soybean field in rural Kearney claimed the life of the aircraft's pilot Thursday morning, July 20. The pilot was identified as 79-year-old Alan “Doug” Moler of Valley Center, Kansas.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the field off Cordell Road and NE 150th Street shortly after taking off from the nearby Midwest Regional Air Center in Kearney. The plane was headed to Wichita, Kansas.

Sheriff's Office PIO Sarah Boyd speaks with reporters about the plane crash in rural Kearney Thursday, July 20.
Sheriff's Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd speaks with media near the plane crash site Thursday, July 20.

