Pilot escapes burning ultralight aircraft after crash

LIBERTY — A pilot suffered injuries but managed to escape a burning ultralight aircraft crash Thursday night, Sept. 14, and walk back to the airfield for help.

Clay County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 7:29 p.m. about a plane crash with the pilot, the sole occupant, suffering severe burns. The aircraft had taken off from Liberty Landing Airport, located between Liberty and Missouri City at 20424 E. Old Missouri Highway 210.

