CLAY COUNTY —Missouri Department of Transportation will be making repairs to a utility company pipeline that will require the total closure of the left lane of southbound Interstate 35 from Missouri Highway 291 to north of Missouri Highway 152. This closure will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, and continue through Friday, June 10.

“The closure will remain in place 24 hours a day and is expected to cause delays to traffic in the area. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead or seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting,” states a MoDOT release.

For potential impacts to traffic, commuters can review KC Scout cameras at {a href=”http://kcscout.net” target=”_blank”}kcscout.net.