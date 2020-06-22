According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the 2020 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia is still being planned for Aug. 13-23.

Organizers are still committed to cleaning efforts to protect public health, including purchasing hand sanitizer stations.

Young people in agriculture work countless hours to care for their projects, whether it's livestock, vegetables, photos or something else. Livestock shows, the carnival and camping are on for 2020. Currently, the only major feature being removing from this year's fair line-up will be concerts.