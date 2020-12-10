Plaque memorializing Civil War dead added to monument

LIBERTY — Along with the vote to look at revestment, several Liberty City Council members recently spoke out against the addition of a plaque on the Confederate monument in Fairview & New Hope Cemeteries that was attached around the end of October.

“The plaque is an unnecessary provocative move,” Councilman Paul Jenness said. “I believe it has made the situation worse.”

Councilman Gene Gentrup called the addition “an act of bad faith.”

However, others see the plaque addition as their right.

Larry Yeatman, who has spoken in front of the Liberty City Council during the various public comment sessions, said the Missouri Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the organization that owns the plot the monument sits on as well as the statute, needed to put money into the monument and so it did with the plaque addition.

“We decided to dress it up,” he said. “We added the plaque because we have had some complaints as to why the names are not there. To answer some of the detractors, we have had the design plan in the works for a while.”

Yeatman said there are almost 1,000 members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Missouri. He said the group received the deed for the cemetery land from the United Confederate Veterans.

“It comes down to private property rights and the respect for the dead,” he said of the plaque.