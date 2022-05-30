KEARNEY — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative announced the results of its 2022 membership election following the co-op’s annual meeting held at its headquarters in Kearney May 26.

PCEC is a democratically-controlled, not-for-profit electric cooperative governed by nine directors elected by members to serve three-year terms. One seat per district is up for election each year. This year, members had the option to vote electronically, by mail-in ballot or in person.

“An independent third party was responsible for administering the election and certifying the results,” stated a cooperative release.

West District

Unopposed Larry Leachman was reelected in the West District, representing Buchanan and Platte counties, receiving 735 votes. Leachman is a retired businessman.

North District

Unopposed Mark Baker was elected in the North District, representing DeKalb, Clinton and Caldwell counties, receiving 740 votes. Baker is an insurance agency owner and farmer.

South District

Unopposed Kim Goepferich was reelected in the South District, representing Clay and Ray counties, receiving 733 votes. Goepferich is an administrative assistant with the Kearney School District.

North District

David Edwards was elected in a special election to fill a North District vacancy, receiving 750 votes. He was unopposed in the election. A regional director at a cybersecurity firm, Edwards was previously appointed by the board to serve in the North District position following the resignation of former Director Debi Koechner.

South District

Ed Barger was elected in a special election to fill a South District vacancy, receiving 519 votes. Chris Shipley received 319 votes, coming in second place. The position became vacant following the passing of former South District Director Gary Shanks. Barger is a retired firefighter and battalion chief.

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative serves more than 25,000 services and over 3,000 miles of energized line in Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Platte and Ray counties in the Northland.