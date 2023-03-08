featured top story Pleasant Valley police seek missing teen Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Reniah Wilson, 17, was last seen leaving a relative’s house after packing a bag on Jan. 22. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLEASANT VALLEY — Police in Pleasant Valley seek the public's help in finding Reniah Wilson, 17, who was last seen leaving a relative’s house after packing a bag on Jan. 22.“She may be with an unknown female in the area,” reads a police release. Wilson is 5-foot-2, weighs about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information into her whereabouts is asked to call Pleasant Valley police at (816) 781-7373. More from this section Scary Trend in Saint Joseph. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger Americans FDA-Mandated Tweak to Common Rx Painkillers May Have Saved Lives Justice Department Sues to Block JetBlue, Spirit Merger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Liberty's year ends in district quarterfinals 8 seek 3 seats on Liberty Public Schools' board Rose Cottage brings magical, healing space to Smithville Liberty North standout commits to Wyoming Liberty's season ends in district play More than half of adults wish they read more books Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend sues over NDA 'A microcosm of our world': Goldie Hawn praises 'brilliant' composed Chris Rock when Will Smith 'lost control' at Oscars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice seek man after online threats made against William Jewell CollegeStatins, Thiazides can increase blood sugar,risk of diabetesTexas judge mutes robocaller; orders $244 million fineUPDATE: Person of interest in college threat case in contact with Liberty policeMissouri voting law changes continue a national trendJay Ashcroft withdraws Missouri from group designed to help combat voter fraudMichael “Travis” BarnesLemonality brings eclectic party supplies, shirts to Liberty customersInvestigators seek missing manLMS Theatre presents 'Shrek the Musical JR.' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Mar 26 Liberty Community Chorus Spring Concert Sun, Mar 26, 2023
