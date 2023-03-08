Pleasant Valley police seek missing teen

Reniah Wilson, 17, was last seen leaving a relative’s house after packing a bag on Jan. 22.

 Submitted photo

PLEASANT VALLEY — Police in Pleasant Valley seek the public's help in finding Reniah Wilson, 17, who was last seen leaving a relative’s house after packing a bag on Jan. 22.

“She may be with an unknown female in the area,” reads a police release. Wilson is 5-foot-2, weighs about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

