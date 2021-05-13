CLAY COUNTY — Kansas City Police Department reports no evidence has been found of attempted abductions from area stores after looking into social media posts claiming there have been a series of attempted kidnappings.

“We have been made aware of posts in Northland Facebook groups claiming there have been a series of attempted kidnappings from big box stores mostly along the 152 Highway corridor in Kansas City and Liberty. We have no evidence that this is true,” states a Kansas City Police Facebook post from Wednesday, May 12.

The release states Kansas City officers checked with Liberty police and Clay County Sheriff’s Office and “none of us have had any such reports.”

Kansas City police did report taking a call from a woman whose child "had run off in a large store two days ago,” states the Facebook post.

“The child ran into a man who asked where their parent was so he could take the child back to the parent. The child's older sibling found them first and returned them to the parent. No attempted abduction occurred,” states the KCPD post.

If there is a known danger to area children, the police post states officers will make every effort to ensure the public is informed.

“Stranger kidnappings of children, particularly in the presence of parents or guardians, are incredibly rare. KCPD has not taken such a report in more than a decade,” states the post.

While there have been no attempted store abduction reports taken, police do advise parents to keep a close eye on their children's social media use.

“We find that is where kids are most likely to meet and form relationships with adults who may mean them harm,” police said.