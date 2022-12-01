CLAY COUNTY — Liberty police are increasing patrols as the department has seen an uptick in shoplifting and organized retail thefts at stores along the Kansas Street corridor and at other retail locations in the city.

“With the holiday shopping season upon us, the department is increasing its patrol staffing each day and targeting the areas in which the thefts are occurring. Shoppers will see more officers specifically assigned to proactively patrol large shopping districts,” states a police department release.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.