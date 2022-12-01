CLAY COUNTY — Liberty police are increasing patrols as the department has seen an uptick in shoplifting and organized retail thefts at stores along the Kansas Street corridor and at other retail locations in the city.
“With the holiday shopping season upon us, the department is increasing its patrol staffing each day and targeting the areas in which the thefts are occurring. Shoppers will see more officers specifically assigned to proactively patrol large shopping districts,” states a police department release.
“If you plan to shoplift in Liberty, then you should plan on going to jail,” said Police Chief Jim Martin.
Liberty Police Lt. Nathan Mulch said officers have responded to one shopping center more than 80 times this year, with shoplifting losses estimated at $80,000.
“We have responded to approximately 230 larceny calls in 2022 along the Kansas Street corridor from I-35 to Highway 291,” he wrote in an email to the Courier-Tribune.
Liberty is one city like many others around the nation seeing increases in shoplifting, especially in busy areas around highways and interstates. These areas make it easy for teams of shoplifters to escape into other areas.
According to CNBC, shoplifters are hurting big retailers, chain stores and small businesses, where the impact is felt even more. According to a recent survey of 700 small-business owners by Business.org, 89% of small businesses experienced shoplifting in 2021 and 54% reported an increase in shoplifting last year during peak seasons like holiday shopping.
In radio interview this week with 98.1 FM, Mulch said police are seeing more retailers do what they can prevent shoplifting like putting items in locked cases near registers that clerks have to unlock for customers to have access to. Some retailers are also hiring their own security, with some security officers being off-duty or experienced law enforcement.
In Liberty, Mulch told Kansas City reporters increased patrolling is already paying off. He said his officers likely scared off would-be shoplifters on Black Friday.
“We saw some people acting suspicious, we made our presence known, those people decided to leave and they didn’t buy anything,” Mulch said.
While retailers across the nation are feeling the sting of more merchandise losses related to shoplifting, Mulch told Kansas City reporters Liberty is still a safe place for shoppers to make purchases.
Other crimes
With the holiday season comes other forms of increased crimes of opportunity like porch piracy, when someone steals packages that were delivered and left unattended in visible locations like front porches. Community across the nation including those in the Northland like Liberty, Smithville and Kearney are not immune.
“We suggest people have their packages delivered when they know they will be home or when a neighbor can take the packages off of their porch for them. Another tip to avoid having your package stolen is to have it delivered to your work or a designated pick-up site from the retailer,” said Mulch.
While many homes now have digital security systems like Ring cameras, law enforcement officials said it can still be hard to make arrests in these kinds of cases as the suspects often aren’t locally known.
“Those may give us a picture of a car or of a person, but it doesn’t tell us who it is and one of the biggest things we battle with those kinds of crimes are typically those people aren’t within your community. They’re coming from outside the community so they’re not known in the area or to law enforcement,” said Lockridge of home security cameras, adding pictures from these types of camera systems also don’t often get pictures of vehicle license plates, making it harder to track down suspect vehicles.
Tips for keeping valuables safe
To help prevent theft of packages, Lockridge suggests having packages delivered to a place of work so that packages are not left unattended.
“If that’s not an option, hopefully you have a trusted neighbor that can maybe keep an eye on your front porch and pick your packages up for you until you get home,” he said. “Or, if you have a relative that can drop by and put them inside.”
In addition to porch piracy, theft of unsecured belongings like items taken from unlocked vehicles is a regular occurrence across the area.
“One of the big things, and I know we’ve said this over and over, but with the holidays coming, if we could get people to lock their doors, lock their cars and not leave valuables in their cars — not leave purses, computers, guns in cars — we would drastically cut our theft rate here,” said Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge, adding taking these simple preventative measures could cut these kinds of theft by 60 to 70% in the city. “Nine out of our last 10 stolen guns came out of unlocked cars and that is frustrating. Those are crimes that don’t need to happen.”
To help prevent thefts from unlocked vehicles, law enforcement agencies around the Northland have been urging residents to remember the "9 p.m. routine," where you ensure doors are locked, garages are closed and valuables are secured before going to bed each night.
In 2020, Sheriff Will Akin, then a captain with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, created a video shared on social media about the routine and what residents can do to keep belongings safe. The video is linked in the online version of this story.
Local police departments have also been stopping to alert residents of open garages during nightly patrols.
“People can avoid being the targets of thefts when shopping by not leaving packages or purses in plain view in their vehicles. Place these items in your trunk or cover them with a blanket. At night people should do the #9PMRoutine by bringing valuables in from your vehicles, lock your cars, turn on outside lights and close your garages. We typically remind people of this through our police department social media channels,” said Mulch.
