LIBERTY — Police in Liberty seek assistance in locating Dominic A. Lee, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, for his alleged involvement in online threats made against William Jewell College that prompted the college to move to virtual classes and shutdown in-person facilities Feb. 28.
"Lee is a former student at William Jewell College and may be in a mental health crisis. Lee has been known to be armed in the past and should be considered dangerous," Capt. Matt Kellogg, Liberty police spokesman, said Thursday, March 2.
In-person classes went virtual-only Feb. 28 following the threat made on social media Feb. 27. A current student saw the threat and reported it to the school and Liberty police. Following the police report, officers and the college looked at other posts made by the former student and deemed the threat credible. Police did not say what kind of threat was made.
LIBERTY — After a "viable threat" was made aimed at William Jewell College in Liberty, classes and other activities are expected to resume Wed…
"Our on-campus team and a representative from the Liberty Police Department provided a fulsome assessment of our situation and to strategize regarding ongoing campus safety. With a plan to further increase security measures and the knowledge that the individual of concern has shown no signs of attempting to access campus and has ceased communicating threats to others or posting on social media, we plan on moving forward with on-campus activities," wrote Jewell President Elizabeth MacLeod Walls and Eric Blair, vice president of Marketing, Enrollment and Student Life, in a statement to media about resuming classes a day after the shutdown on Wednesday, March 1.
Anyone with information on Lee's whereabouts is asked to contact the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477) or Liberty Police Department’s Investigations Unit at (816) 439-4730.
Out of an abundance of caution, extra patrols of the college by Liberty police and Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies are in place. Additional security steps by William Jewell College have also been taken, according to the college.
"We are still seeking him and several law enforcement agencies have assisted," Kellogg said of Lee.
As for concern to the surrounding Liberty community, Kellogg said police suspect no danger at this time.
"We are not aware of any new social media posts since those initially reported. We continue to work with William Jewell College to bolster their security plan and assist where needed. The safety of the campus and surrounding area is our top priority," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.