Liberty Police investigate online threats to William Jewell College

Police seek to locate Dominic Lee, 21, for alleged involvement in making online threats toward William Jewell College in Liberty.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY —  Police in Liberty seek assistance in locating Dominic A. Lee, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, for his alleged involvement in online threats made against William Jewell College that prompted the college to move to virtual classes and shutdown in-person facilities Feb. 28.

"Lee is a former student at William Jewell College and may be in a mental health crisis. Lee has been known to be armed in the past and should be considered dangerous," Capt. Matt Kellogg, Liberty police spokesman, said Thursday, March 2.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.