LIBERTY — Police seek the public’s help in finding two missing children last seen March 15. According to a Liberty police, Brooke and Adrian Gilley may be in the company of a noncustodial relative.

“We have been told that the children are possibly in California somewhere,” states a Liberty police social media post made Tuesday, May 10.

“If you see Brooke and Adrian, or know where they might be located, please call,” states the police post.

Brooke is 10 years old, has blues and blonde hair, is about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 80 pounds. Adrian is 12-years old, has blue eyes and blonde hair and also weights about 80 pounds and stands about 4-foot-8.

Anyone with details is asked to call 911 or 439-4701.