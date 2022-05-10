LIBERTY — Police seek the public’s help in finding two missing children last seen March 15. According to a Liberty police, Brooke and Adrian Gilley may be in the company of a noncustodial relative.
“We have been told that the children are possibly in California somewhere,” states a Liberty police social media post made Tuesday, May 10.
“If you see Brooke and Adrian, or know where they might be located, please call,” states the police post.
Brooke is 10 years old, has blues and blonde hair, is about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 80 pounds. Adrian is 12-years old, has blue eyes and blonde hair and also weights about 80 pounds and stands about 4-foot-8.
Anyone with details is asked to call 911 or 439-4701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.