LIBERTY – Police in Kansas City, Kansas seek two people of interest with ties to Liberty in the investigation of an aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The mixed-race couple of interest also has ties Overland Park, Kansas.

Police seek Terrell Moore, 22, a Black male with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds; and Emma Sue Sumptor, 19, a white female with red hair and green eyes who stands 5-foot-1 and weighs 120 pounds.

“If you know where they are, contact KCK Police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477),” states a police release.