LIBERTY — First responders responded to Capitol Federal Sports Complex, located at 2200 Old Missouri Highway 210 in Liberty, to investigate a possible drowning at 2:52 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.

Liberty fire and police were dispatched to the scene after a woman entered the water in one of the facility ponds and did not resurface.

The Kansas City Fire Department’s rescue division as well as a team from the Missouri Highway Patrol’s water patrol are currently searching the front pond, not far from the parks department’s maintenance area, for the woman.

Assistant Liberty Fire Chief Chris Young, serving as public information officer, said a multitude of agencies are involved in the search.

“We have manpower from all over here this evening,” Young said. “Kansas City has three different rescue groups, and I believe they will be able to bring in other crews if needed. They are the largest department in the area and can help out the neighboring departments. ... We are glad for the additional people.”

According to Young, the fire department has not experienced an event such as this at the ponds. The pond depths are estimated at the deepest around 20 to 25 feet.

“It’s an unique situation,” he said. “We have never seen this. Kansas City has said they are here until a recovery occurs.”

This is a developing story. Bookmark mycouriertribune.com to stay updated on developments.