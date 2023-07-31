CLAY COUNTY — A potential witness in an Excelsior Springs rape and kidnapping case was found dead in Saline County, Mo.
The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office received notification Sunday, July 30 that law enforcement officials have identified the body as the remains of Jaynie Crosdale, 36.
Investigators had previously identified Crosdale as a potential witness in the case against Timothy Haslett, Jr., and had been seeking her since early January of this year.
Haslett of Excelsior Springs was arrested last year and indicted this year with rape, kidnapping and multiple counts of assault and sodomy as well as endangering the welfare of a child in the kidnapping and repeated sexual assault of a woman who Haslett allegedly held captive in his basement for about a month. Haslett pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Alexander K. Higginbotham, Clay County assistant prosecuting attorney and public information officer, said the prosecutor’s office is working closely with law enforcement to gather all evidence and information that is needed to "build the strongest case possible and deliver justice for Jaynie Crosdale."
"We believe we will retain jurisdiction in this case too," Higginbotham said. "This will also not jeopardize the case against Mr. Haslett either."
Higginbotham would not share any other details about Crosdale's death as he said it's an "ongoing investigation, with new information continuing to be gathered at a rapid pace."
Haslett has been in custody since Oct. 7, 2022, and is currently being held on a $3 million bond for nine felony counts in connection to a 22-year-old woman who alerted law enforcement in Excelsior Springs to Haslett on the day he was taken into custody.
"This afternoon, our office filed a motion to increase Mr. Haslett’s bond on his existing case. We have requested that motion be heard at the earliest opportunity," Higginbotham said. "We believe that this is a continued issue of safety for the community, and thus the motion to increase the bond was made."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.