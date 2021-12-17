Power restored to more than 90% of Evergy customers affected by windstorm

By Thursday evening, Dec. 16, Evergy crews restored power to more than 90% of customers impacted by extreme winds Wednesday, Dec. 15. Evergy crews were joined by more than 250 personnel from regional neighboring utilities to help restore power to customers in Kansas and Missouri.

Wednesday’s windstorm brought sustained high winds to the entirety of Evergy’s service area, with gusts up to 100 mph in some locations. Strong winds brought down power lines, broke poles and caused other damage to the power grid, interrupting service to 258,000 Evergy customers.

“Evergy crews made steady progress restoring power, and 62% of impacted customers were back on by Thursday morning. By about 8 p.m. Thursday, outage numbers had been reduced to about 20,000 customers. Evergy expects power to be restored to nearly all affected customers by Friday evening, Dec. 17, but some outages will extend into the weekend,” states a release from the power company.

As weather is cooler, customers are encouraged to assess personal safety of staying at home during extended power outages. Family members who are young, elderly or have compromised health may need to seek alternative shelter.

“If you have family, friends or neighbors who are without power, please check on them,” states the release.

As Evergy continues to work to restore power, crews may use road or sidewalk barricades and traffic cones to make work areas safe.

“Please do not bypass these safety measures, putting crews, yourself or others potentially in harm’s way,” states the release.