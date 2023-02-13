CLAY COUNTY — The prosecuting attorney’s office of Clay County will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, on the steps of the Clay County Administration Building in Liberty, to relay a “substantial development” in the Timothy Haslett Jr. rape and kidnapping case.
Haslett Jr. of Excelsior Springs was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault after the county sheriff’s office assisted Excelsior Springs police in October with investigation of a reported kidnapping and sexual assault. He is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty.
Police were initially called after a 22-year-old woman allegedly escaped a residence and ran to a neighbor’s screaming for help. The victim said she had been kidnapped from Kansas City, held in a basement, bound, beaten and raped.
In January, investigators announced they were looking for 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale, who was identified as a potential witness in the case. Crosdale’s last known address was in Kansas City, but law enforcement has been unable to locate her. Anyone with information regarding Crosdale’s whereabouts is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.