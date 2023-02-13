CLAY COUNTY — The prosecuting attorney’s office of Clay County will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, on the steps of the Clay County Administration Building in Liberty, to relay a “substantial development” in the Timothy Haslett Jr. rape and kidnapping case.

Haslett Jr. of Excelsior Springs was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault after the county sheriff’s office assisted Excelsior Springs police in October with investigation of a reported kidnapping and sexual assault. He is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty.

