KANSAS CITY — Officials say they found a probable case of monkeypox this past weekend in a Kansas City patient who recently traveled out of state. If confirmed, it will mark the first reported case of the virus in Missouri.

According to Kansas City Health Department and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, initial testing was done in the state's public health lab.

“We are considering this a probable case of monkeypox virus until we receive final confirmation from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) labs,” Marvia Jones, director of the Kansas City Health Department, said in via a release.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, June 21, 142 total cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with most of the cases, 37, reported in California.

Public health officials said the virus is rare and risk of exposure remains low, but people should be on alert as a precaution. According to the CDC, the virus spreads from person to person through:

• direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids;

• respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or sex; or

• touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

"Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Despite being named 'monkeypox,' the source of the disease remains unknown. However, African rodents and nonhuman primates (like monkeys) may harbor the virus and infect people," states the CDC's website, cdc.gov.

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970.

"Since then, monkeypox has been reported in people in several other central and western African countries. Prior to the 2022 outbreak, nearly all monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs, or through imported animals," reports the CDC.

A monkeypox rash can look similar to pimples or blisters and can appear before flu-like symptoms. To prevent its spread, health care experts urge people to avoid contact with people and animals suspected of being infected. The CDC also recommends washing hands frequently, especially after close contact with others.

If people suspect they have monkeypox or have unexplained rashes and sores, public health leaders urge them to contact a health care provider to get tested and to avoid direct contact with others.