Program provides grants for caregivers of those with dementia

o qualify, the primary caregiver must live in Missouri and live at home with the person living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia; the caregiver must be ready to begin using funds within 45 days of enrollment; all funds must be used before May 1; and, grants are capped at $700 and are issued on a first come, first served basis.
The Alzheimer's Association, in collaboration with the Missouri Rural Health Association, is providing a Caregiver Relief Program that provides eligible caregivers living in Missouri with grants of up to $700 per year for the reimbursement of:
• Respite care services, including in-home support, adult day care or short-term stay in a care community.
• Dementia-related products or services including incontinence products, nutritional shakes, dementia-specific medication, home medical equipment, safety products, transportation and more.
To qualify, the primary caregiver must live in Missouri and live at home with the person living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia; the caregiver must be ready to begin using funds within 45 days of enrollment; all funds must be used before May 1; and, grants are capped at $700 and are issued on a first come, first served basis.
Individuals must call (800) 272-3900 to schedule a care consultation to confirm eligibility.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.