Program provides grants for caregivers of those with dementia

o qualify, the primary caregiver must live in Missouri and live at home with the person living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia; the caregiver must be ready to begin using funds within 45 days of enrollment; all funds must be used before May 1; and, grants are capped at $700 and are issued on a first come, first served basis.

 Metro Creative

The Alzheimer's Association, in collaboration with the Missouri Rural Health Association, is providing a Caregiver Relief Program that provides eligible caregivers living in Missouri with grants of up to $700 per year for the reimbursement of:

• Respite care services, including in-home support, adult day care or short-term stay in a care community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.