CLAY COUNTY — Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson is receiving death threats in relation to the shooting case of local teen Ralph Yarl.
Alexander Higginbotham, the public information officer for the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, confirmed threats were received and reported by the office to Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
“We will not be commenting on the specific content of any threats or law enforcement’s efforts to deal with those threats. However, threats received were reported to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department,” he told the Courier-Tribune Friday, June 2.
Sarah Boyd, the sheriff's office public relations manager, said deputies took one report of a threat against Thompson on April 17.
"The threat was left on the prosecutor’s office voicemail that day. The investigation is ongoing, so we can’t talk about the contents of the threat," she told the Courier-Tribune Friday.
Added safety measures have been taken by deputies as a result of the threat.
Thompson released a statement following the threats, saying when he chose to become prosecutor, he “understood the risks that come with that responsibility.”
“Victims of crime have not chosen their role. My focus, and the focus of our community, should be firmly on seeking justice for those victims. My message to anyone who seeks to influence the decisions of this office through threats to me or my family is that they will not succeed.”
Andrew Lester, 85, is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault in the case after he shot 16-year-old Yarl, who went to Lester’s house by mistake in an attempt to pick up his younger siblings April 13.
News of the threats come after Yarl’s family and attorneys expressed a lack in confidence in the prosecutor. After Lester’s most recent court date Thursday, June 1, Yarl’s father, Paul Yarl, spoke to media outside the courthouse in Liberty, saying Thompson should “do better” to bring justice for his son. Later that day, in a digital press conference, the Yarl family’s attorneys Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump expressed doubt in Thompson’s ability to handle the case.
"We're here to make sure that we raise the concerns publicly, that our clients are raising to us privately about, why are they sealing records?" Crump said. "Transparency is key here."
According to Merritt, Lester's attorney has "done everything that he can to zealously advocate for his client,” and he doesn’t believe the prosecuting attorney has done the same for his client.
"Mr. Thompson doesn't enjoy our full confidence because he has not done the same for Ralph," Merritt said. "We have asked for a special prosecutor to be appointed in this case, and once we make the public request, Mr. Thompson doubled down on his office's ability to handle this case."
Thompson’s office confirmed he spoke with Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker, but not about taking over the Lester prosecution.
“Mr. Thompson regularly meets with various elected officials in the region. That includes other elected prosecutors. However, his most recent conversations with Ms. Peters Baker have concerned how to address the death threats he has received, particularly as they relate to his wife and children,” said Higginbotham.
In response to criticism of his performance from the Yarls’ attorneys, Thompson’s office issued a statement to the Courier-Tribune.
“Our hearts continue to go out to all impacted by this case. The focus of our office remains squarely on following the law and achieving justice. Our community deserves no less. Yesterday, Mr. Thompson requested the case be set for preliminary hearing. That is the next step in the process, where a probable cause determination is made," it reads. "If the court finds probable cause, the case will be bound over to circuit court, where the case will be resolved. The court set the preliminary hearing for 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1."
