CLAY COUNTY — Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson is receiving death threats in relation to the shooting case of local teen Ralph Yarl.

Alexander Higginbotham, the public information officer for the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, confirmed threats were received and reported by the office to Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

