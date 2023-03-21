Prosecuting attorney seeking death penalty in officer's murder case

At a press conference Tuesday, March 21, while surrounded by family of the fallen officer and members of North Kansas City police department, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson announced the state would seek the death penalty in the murder and armed criminal case action case against Joshua T. Rocha. Rocha is accused of killing officer Daniel Vasquez last year.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

Joshua Rocha arraignment

North Kansas City Police Sgt. Holm puts fallen officer Daniel Vasquez’s handcuffs on Joshua T. Rocha, the man charged with killing him, ahead of Rocha's arraignment in July. Rocha was indicted for the officer's murder last year.

Rocha, of Kansas City, was indicted in the summer of 2022 with the shooting death of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez after allegedly admitting to county staff in the Clay County Annex that he committed the murder.

North Kansas City police officers look on

North Kansas City police officers look on as county Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson announce the state is seeking the death penalty in the murder case related to fallen fellow North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez.
Officer Daniel Vasquez

Daniel Vasquez of North Kansas City police was shot and killed July 19, during a traffic stop. 
Vasquez's escort through downtown NKC

North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, was escorted by law enforcement motorcade to his final resting place in White Chapel Cemetery July 27. The hearse carrying his remains donned his patrol vehicle's license plate.
Vasquez's family attends Tuesday press conference

One of fallen officer Daniel Vasquez's loved ones wears a back-the-blue hoodie with Vasquez's name and patrol number during the Tuesday press conference where it was announced the death penalty was being sought in the case against the officer's accused murderer.
Zach Thompson

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson says Clay County has not had a death penalty case since 1994.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

