Prosecuting attorney seeking death penalty in officer's murder case

CLAY COUNTY — At a press conference Tuesday, March 21, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson announced the state would seek the death penalty in the murder and armed criminal case action case against Joshua T. Rocha.
Rocha, of Kansas City, was indicted in the summer of 2022 with the shooting death of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez after allegedly admitting to county staff in the Clay County Annex that he committed the murder.
BREAKING: With members of the fallen officer's family and NKC officers at his side, @claycountymo PA Zach Thompson announces seeking death penalty against Joshua Rocha, who is accused of killing @cityofnkc officer Daniel Vasquez during a traffic stop last year. pic.twitter.com/fg0AC6CqCQ— myCTAmanda (@myCTAmanda1) March 21, 2023
Thompson, with members of Vasquez’s family and North Kansas City police officers at his side in the Clay County Administration Building Tuesday, said three factors played a role in his filing notice to seek the death penalty. The first, he said, was the crime was “outrageously or wantonly vile, inhuman” and included “depravity of mind.”
"Second, the offense was committed against a peace officer in the performance of his official duty. And third, the act was committed for the purpose of avoiding, interfering with or preventing a lawful arrest,” the prosecuting attorney told reporters.
According to court documents, Rocha allegedly said he was on the way to purchase ammunition for the .300 rifle he had in the car with him in July when Vasquez pulled him over. According to the documents, Rocha told police he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed so when Vasquez approached the door of the Taurus he was driving, Rocha shot him with the rifle.
The accused shooter also allegedly told investigators he got out of the car and shot the officer again while he was laying on the ground. The probable cause statement reports Rocha told police at some point his rifle jammed, so he had to clear it, and in doing so, shot Vasquez again.
Rocha later walked in the Clay County Annex and told an employee he needed to turn himself in. According to the probable cause document, Rocha said, “I committed murder.”
A public visitation and lengthy procession of hundreds of law enforcement vehicles and officers traveled throughout North Kansas City, honoring Vasquez in July before he was laid to rest in White Chapel Memorial Gardens last year.
In September, Rocha pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. He is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of $2 million bond. A court hearing is scheduled for May 2 in the case, but a trial date has yet to be announced.
Thompson said the next court date will help determine next steps.
The last time the death penalty was sought in Clay County was in 1994. The decision to seek the death penalty was reached in the Rocha case, Thompson said, after speaking with Vasquez’s family and members of the North Kansas City police department.
Vasquez's family did not speak to reporters at the press conference. Thompson declined to comment on possible future plea deals, trial dates or length, possible change of venues or other case specifics, costs or resources that will be expended in prosecuting the case, citing his desire to “protect the integrity of the case.”
Thompson, however, did say he feels confident moving forward and has the evidence needed to proceed.
“I don’t put a dollar amount on justice and I don’t think the citizens of Clay County do either,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.