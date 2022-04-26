Prosecutors, investigators cracking down on illegal vapes

Kansas City police and prosecuting attorney’s offices in Clay and Platte counties are cracking down on illegal vape cartridges through a new effort called Operation Delta-Free Youth.

According to a release from Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd, the goal is to remove the THC vape cartridges from store shelves in smoke shops, gas stations and other businesses.

"There's a common misperception that these THC products might somehow be legal in Missouri, but today we're making it clear THC vape products are illegal in the state of Missouri and must be removed from shelves in Clay and Platte counties," Zahnd said.

Products specifically targeted under the operation are those marketed as containing Delta-8 THC. Law enforcement officials said 18 locations in the Northland have been identified as selling the products.

Undercover officers bought vape cartridges advertised as containing THC at each location, the release said.

"The contents of each cartridge tested positive for THC,” states the release.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White and Zahnd sent cease and desist letters to each of the locations earlier this month. The letters warned of criminal penalties if stores do not to comply with stopping sales and removing products from shelves. Prosecutors have not named offending locations, saying they preferred stores have the opportunity to remove illegal products first.

The release thanked the Northland Coalition, a Northland group that promotes drug-use prevention strategies in school communities. Tri-County Mental Health Services reports teens are at high risk for vape addiction as teen brains are not fully developed.

“This is really about protecting kids. Too many of these illegal THC products wind up in the hands of teenagers," White said. "And dozens of scientific studies show that THC is dangerous and detrimental for adolescents.”

Smithville Community in Action, a coalition in Smithville that aims to prevent substance use among youth in local schools, applauds the operational efforts. The group created a fact sheet about THC isomers and derivatives. The document includes definitions of related terminology and state laws. A copy of the document is attached to the online version of this article at MyCourierTribune.com.