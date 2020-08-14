Protest brings out families supporting fall sports

CLAY COUNTY — About 60 people, made up of Clay County parents and children, protested at Clay County Public Health Center Friday, Aug. 14, saying fall sports should be allowed to be played as scheduled.

The idea for the protest circulated through several Facebook posts and groups Friday, including those touching Kearney, Smithville, Liberty and North Kansas City school districts. The grassroots effort, including organizer Tiffany Kirkland, also reached out to local media.

The protest was spawned as word spread on social media that a “secret” meeting of Clay County Public Health Center’s board was taking place Friday to consider cancellation of fall school sports in the county.

“I truly believe sports are even beyond physical health,” Kirkland said. “It’s about mental health. We have to be a voice for our kids and (can) be great examples that we have the right to gather and stand up for what is right.”

Kirkland has a senior at Kearney High School who plays softball and wrestles.

“It’s not only about sports, but all activities including band and theater, too,” she said.

Fellow Kearney parent, Vanessa Lincoln, said she joined the protest because she believes sports are also beneficial to kids’ mental health.

“Right now, the responses locally are going off nationwide opinion,” she said. “There are pro sports and college sports stopping seasons. We need to have options and no one is sharing data.”

Lincoln has a child that is a sophomore track and football player.

“The benefits outweigh the risks,” she said. “We have been told to wait. First we were in April and we were told to wait to May and then it was wait until August. Now we are being told spring for fall sports to play then.”

Kelsey Neth, Clay County Public Health Center’s communications specialist, said the center’s board was not holding a meeting Friday to discuss canceling fall sports despite social media rumors stating the opposite.

The center, however, is sharing and supporting Missouri State High School Activities Association's recommendations for alternative spring season options for sports.

“Any decision to offer a spring season is ultimately the responsibility of each individual local school district to make. We are recommending to Clay County school districts that they choose the MSHSAA spring season options for contact sports in supporting our goal of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. This thoughtful and responsible decision will give student athletes, spectators, parents and families the best chance to remain safe and enjoy a complete season,” states a Friday post on the public health center's Facebook page.

MSHSAA is still planning on having a traditional fall season, but its alternate season option would allow fall sports to be played from March 12 to May 1 with spring sports having an alternate season from May 14 to July 10, if needed due to the pandemic.

Lincoln, who is a nurse and former health department administrator, said while COVID-19 has its concerns, kids and teens have a low mortality rate.

According to the health center, as of 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, overall since reporting began, in its reporting jurisdiction, there have been 991 cases of COVID-19 with 32 deaths. Of the deaths, 29 have been in those age 65 and older and at least two have been in those under age 46. The number of total cases increased by 40 cases and five deaths since Wednesday, Aug. 12. The health center reports cases in county residents outside of Kansas City city limits. According to the CCPHC recovery dashboard, as of Friday, those isolated are 228 with 36 actively in hospital treatment.

While initial reports of virus cases vastly impacted those in elderly populations, the infection trend in the county, and the nation, is growth of infections in those in younger age brackets. According to county health center data, as of Friday, nearly 45% of those infected to date are under age 45, with nearly 15% of those being under 25.

Of those infected, according to the dashboard, those aged 25 to 44 account for the most infections in July and so far in August with at least 187 infections. Those 5 to 24 in July and so far in August, or those in eligible age ranges to play high school sports, accounted for 128 of the health center's cases.

Mike Foster, a father with a senior and junior at Smithville High School involved in football and volleyball, said he attended the protest at the health center because he is fighting not only for his kids, but for his friends and those in the community.

“They don’t have the numbers and the facts about playing sports and this disease,” he said. “MSHSAA is saying that fall sports could move to the spring. They can’t guarantee spring. People need to move on with their lives.”

Foster also brought up the Smithville School District, where the school board recently decided on a hybrid schedule of in-person class and virtual courses.

“It’s frustrating when a small group makes decisions for the majority,” he said. “We had a survey and 94% of parents want their kids to return to school five days a week.”

Smithville Superintendent Todd Schuetz said the survey was sent out in late spring or early summer. The leadership received 1,134 responses.

“We received a response that 94.5% of parents were somewhat comfortable, comfortable or very comfortable, in sending their children back to school,” he said. “I don’t know if those same parents would feel the same if the survey was given today.”

Schuetz said he went to a volleyball practice and noticed masks on players, even during a drill.

“Students and coaches are doing their due diligence to be safe,” he said.

While the health center board did not meet to discuss fall sports Friday, the baord will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Kirkland said she is hoping to get on the public comment portion of the meeting.

“We will come peacefully and with good intentions,” she said. “We are doing what we think is right.”