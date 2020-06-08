Protest planned for June 8 in downtown Smithville

SMITHVILLE — A Black Lives Matter civil rights protest is planned to take place in downtown Smithville starting at 5 p.m. Monday, June 8.

In a Facebook post on the Smithville, MO — Uncensored page, Police Chief Jason Lockridge said organizers reached out to the city and police department to "work together to ensure everything is peaceful."

"The Smithville Police Department will be present to protect everyone. We ask that you respect the protesters' constitutional right to peacefully protest," wrote the chief.

The protest comes in the wake of deaths elsewhere in the nation of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, African Americans who were killed by police during encounters with officers.

In a separate Facebook post on Smithville Police's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SmithvillemoPD, Lockridge commented on the death of George Floyd, saying video footage of his death is disturbing, hard to watch and "one of the most heinous things I’ve witnessed a police officer do."

"The Smithville Police Department stands with the protesters and strongly denounces the actions of Derek Chauvin and the inaction of the three former officers who stood by and did nothing," the Smithville chief wrote.