LIBERTY — Liberty Public Works has submitted three projects for federal grant funding through Mid-America Regional Council Transportation and now the community has a chance to weigh in on the proposed projects.
Public comment on all 118 applications is open now through Oct. 14.
Liberty's submissions are:
New Traffic Signal at Blue Jay Drive and Missouri 291/ Closing Stewart Road and M-291 Intersection: The goal of this project is to improve traffic safety on Highway 291. A sidewalk will be built from the signalized intersection along the east side of M-291 Highway north to the North Havens Center development containing 3 hotels. This will provide a pedestrian connection between the hotels and the Liberty Triangle commercial development where there is shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Westboro-Canterbury Trail Extension: Bicycle and pedestrian trail extension from South Wales Street south along a tributary of the Little Shoal Creek and connect to Liberty Middle School and Liberty Community Center.
104th Street Roadway Improvement: Providing improvement vertical alignment, new pavement, addition of sidewalk and shared use path, storm drainage upgrade, and signalized intersection at 104th and Church Road.
To offer input, visit gis2.marc2.org/tr_cfp/browseprojects-all.aspx
