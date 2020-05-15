From 3 to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 16, the community can participate in a public comment period for the Clay County Commission. The period is described as “an opportunity for citizens to voice their questions, comments or concerns about upcoming commission agenda items or general topics of their choosing.”
Information on the virtual meeting phone line as well as the registration form to speak (https://form.jotform.com/201068196359966) will be posted with the agenda Friday, May 15.
For those that wish to speak, people must register for a timeslot. For more information, see the Public Comment information page at https://www.claycountymo.gov/
