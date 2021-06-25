SMITHVILLE — Toole Design will be at Price Chopper from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, off U.S. Highway 169 in Smithville to gather public input on the city’s transportation master plan.
The plan will provide direction for future transportation needs in relation to the comprehensive plan and future land uses. The transportation plan will include all modes of transportation including pedestrian, bicycle and automotive. The plan will include a streets policy for multimodal transportation, a traffic impact studies policy and access management guidelines.
“Everyone in the community is invited to stop by and provide comments and ideas,” states a release.
