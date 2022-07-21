CLAY COUNTY — A public visitation for fallen North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, Kansas City. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the church.

"If attending the public visitation on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, or funeral services Wednesday, July 27, 2022, you must enter from U.S. Highway 169 south," states a North Kansas City release.

If members of the public would like to show support to the Vasquez family and North Kansas City Police Department but are unable to attend the service, there will be a procession immediately following the funeral services July 27.

The procession will leave from Vineyard Church and proceed down U.S. Highway 169 south to Missouri Highway 9, then south to Armour Road and to Interstate 29/35. It will then go north to Antioch, north to 64th Street and east to White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

"Parking will be restricted along Armour Road; however, parking on side streets will be permitted as is legal, and viewing along Armour Road is encouraged," states the release. "All professional law enforcement honors will take place at the cemetery."

The public should expect traffic delays if traveling in and around the area July 27.

Vasquez was shot multiple times with a rifle at close range by a driver during a traffic stop earlier this week. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The suspect, Joshua T. Rocha, 25, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action Thursday, July 21. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf by the judge as of the time of his arraignment, he had no legal counsel.

NKCPD Chief Kevin Freeman described Vasquez as a ‘shining star.’

North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong said Vasquez served the NKC community “proudly and bravely” for almost two years.

“We are deeply hurting from this devastating loss. Our community needs to draw strength from each other and give support and compassion to those who are grieving,” he wrote on social media this week. “I ask that you join me in lifting up Daniel’s entire family, including his NKC Police Department family, in sincere and heartfelt prayer.”

Since the shooting, an outpouring of public support has come in. Makeshift memorials have been created at the site of the shooting and on Vasquez's service vehicle, which is on display and covered in flowers and balloons at NKC police headquarters. A candlelit vigil at the police station was also held in his honor.

Vasquez was part of the same recruiting class as officer Blaize Madrid Evans, a Smithville native and Independence police officer who died in the line of duty last year. Both graduated from the police academy together in July 2021.

A fund to assist the Vasquez family has been created. Donations can be made at unionly.io/o/kcfop/honoring-daniel-vasquez or at regional Price Chopper grocery store location registers. To donate in store, look for tickets at checkout.

