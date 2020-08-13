LIBERTY — While in-person events from Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. are put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit has come up with a raffle called the Queen of Hearts 50/50.

Proceeds support Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc., according to the website.

Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Each $5 ticket purchased is a chance to have your name called during the weekly Facebook Live drawing. Each $5 ticket sold goes into the jackpot for the following week.

During the purchase of the ticket, participants must choose one card number between 1 and 54. That's a standard card deck plus two jokers. Each week, the drawing will be done at 7 p.m. Thursdays on the HDLI Facebook page.

If a person’s name is drawn, that card will be revealed under the card number chosen. If it’s the Queen of Hearts, that person wins 50% of the jackpot. If it’s another queen of the suits, diamonds, clubs or spades or a joker, it’s 5% of the jackpot. If none of those cards is turned over, the person wins $50.

Until there is a Queen of Hearts winner, the remaining pot rolls over each week. All player tickets get thrown out after each drawing so new tickets must be purchased each week to have a chance to win.

Participants must be 18 or older to participate and winnings are subject to applicable taxes. For other details, visit historicdowntownliberty.org/queenofhearts.