The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic change for the Buck O’Neil (Broadway) Bridge project. All work is weather dependent, according to a MoDOT alert.

Crews will close the eastbound I-70 ramp to northbound US 169 (Buck O’Neil Bridge) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, April 5 and will continue through April 9 for boring work.

In February of 2021, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced the selection of Massman-Clarkson, A Joint Venture group as the builder of the new Buck O’Neil Bridge. Construction is anticipated to begin in late summer of 2021 and be fully complete by late fall of 2024.