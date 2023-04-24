CLAY COUNTY — A Raytown man faces felony charges in Clay County after a high-speed chase ended in Liberty.
The incident began in the overnight hours of April 16 when deputies spotted a vehicle reported stolen in Jackson County in an armed carjacking at a convenience store in Liberty.
“The suspect had reportedly just stolen a car at gunpoint from River Bend in rural Jackson County. The victims reported the suspect was armed with both a rifle and handgun. A deputy spotted the stolen vehicle unoccupied at a convenience store at 900 S. Leonard St. in Liberty,” reads a Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post about the incident. “Other deputies moved into the area.”
When deputies circled the store, they allegedly saw John Lucas Jr., 23, of Raytown, in the car’s driver’s seat.
“They ordered him to show his hands. Instead, he ducked down and drove off at a high rate of speed,” reads the Facebook post made by Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd.
Deputies pursued Lucas in the stolen vehicle north along Missouri Highway 291.
“The suspect made a U-turn at the intersection of 152 Highway, going back southbound on 291. He attempted to turn from 291 onto Liberty Drive, but struck the concrete median, disabling his vehicle,” wrote Boyd in the post. “Deputies were right behind him, but he got out and started running with a rifle in hand. He ran into the Liberty Corners shopping center area.”
After the suspect tripped and fell in the Hardee’s parking lot, he dropped the rifle and a backpack he was carrying, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Deputies ordered him at gunpoint to leave them, but he reached back down. He only picked up the backpack. To prevent him from getting back to the gun, two deputies tackled him,” reads the post.
Lucas then allegedly fought against deputies, prompting a third deputy to help get Lucas’ hands behind his back and into handcuffs.
“Deputies later located a handgun the suspect had dropped along the path he’d run from his wrecked vehicle. They determined the rifle was stolen. Both guns were loaded and ready to fire,” Boyd wrote.
As a result, Lucas faces felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. More charges may come from Jackson County.
According to online court records, Lucas pleaded not guilty during arraignment April 17 and a hearing is now scheduled for May 2. During an April 21 court date, his bond was amended from $100,000 to $50,000. Lucas remains in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of bond.
