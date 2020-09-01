National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. As the nation continues to respond to COVID-19, there is no better time to be involved this September, according to ready.gov, the official website of the Department of Homeland Security.

The 2020 theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”

Ready.gov has broken done the month into its four weeks. During the first week, Sept. 1 to 5, families should make a plan. Talk to family and friends about how to communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update the plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.

During the second week, build a kit. This is the opportunity for everyone living at home to create a kit that includes food, water and other supplies such as medicines. Remember to have a kit for the family pet available to and know where they are in case of a quick evacuation.

During the third week, Ready.gov suggests that families know the risk of disasters in the area and check insurance coverage. Learn how to make the family stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards.

The fourth week, talk to kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case the family is separated. Families should carry family contact information and keep a copy that travels everywhere with that individual.

For more details, visit ready.gov.