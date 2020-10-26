Rebuilding Together Kansas City is holding a virtual fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 29 titled Scary to Safe. The event begins at 7 p.m.
The nonprofit will be presenting a video on what the organization does to make unsafe homes whole again for neighbors in need and what is done to help.
Since 2001, the group, often supported by almost 6,900 volunteers all over the Northland, has made repairs to 976 homes which equates to more than $3 million if those repairs and supplies were paid for by the homeowners.
To learn more or to see the video, visit rebuildingtogetherkc.org/.
