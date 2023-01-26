 Skip to main content
Recreational marijuana passed, now what?

Recreational marijuana passed, now what?

CLAY COUNTY — With passage of Amendment 3 last year, recreational marijuana in the state was legalized for adult use. However, many facets of the new law are just starting to roll out and there are still legal no-nos tied to the drug’s use.

No dispensary sales yet

Jake, director of operations at BesaMe Wellness

At BesaMe Wellness, a dispensary chain already selling medical marijuana with Northland locations in North Kansas City, Liberty, Kansas City and Smithville, an application for recreational sales has been submitted and sites are gearing up for an influx of sales come February. Here, Director of Operations Jacob Smith shows how consumers use video screens to order products from the dispensary in Liberty.
flower buds of marijuana.jpg

While use for those 21 and older is legal, there are still stipulations on where marijuana can be used. “The law prohibits using marijuana in public unless the location is licensed for the consumption of marijuana. Possession or consumption of marijuana or possession of marijuana accessories in a jail or correctional facility, on the grounds of a public or private school, institution of higher learning or in a school bus is illegal,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Sarah Boyd.
What recreational marijuana means for Missouri employers

