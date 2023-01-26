Recreational marijuana passed, now what?

CLAY COUNTY — With passage of Amendment 3 last year, recreational marijuana in the state was legalized for adult use. However, many facets of the new law are just starting to roll out and there are still legal no-nos tied to the drug’s use.
No dispensary sales yet
While it became legal under the law in December for adults to possess and use marijuana recreationally, non-medical grow applications just began going out this month and non-medical sales at dispensaries aren’t expected to be available until February.
At BesaMe Wellness, a dispensary chain already selling medical marijuana with Northland locations in North Kansas City, Liberty, Kansas City and Smithville, staff expect added clients and a need to educate those clients.
“We expect an influx of consumers,” said Jacob Smith, BesaMe’s director of operations. “We are gearing up for that.”
That gearing up, he said, includes doubling staff and adding computer equipment to handle additional orders.
What’s legal, what’s not
Under the new law, those 21 and older can possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana legally. Sarah Boyd, Clay County Sheriff’s Office public relations manager, shared with the Courier-Tribune what this change means for procedures related to traffic stops and arrests by deputies.
“We have told our deputies that no arrests should be made solely on Missouri misdemeanor possession and Missouri paraphernalia-only warrants. Similarly, evidence of marijuana alone cannot be the basis for a search of a home, vehicle or other property without specific information indicating that the amount of marijuana, or the number of marijuana plants, exceeds what is allowed under Missouri law,” she said.
The amendment also requires expungement of criminal records for most people incarcerated or on probation for a misdemeanor marijuana offense, a process expected to be completed by mid-2023.
“Since Dec. 8, we have released two people from the jail on marijuana charges that were dropped because of the new law,” said Boyd.
While use for those 21 and older is legal, there are still stipulations on where marijuana can be consumed.
“The law prohibits using marijuana in public unless the location is licensed for the consumption of marijuana. Possession or consumption of marijuana or possession of marijuana accessories in a jail or correctional facility, on the grounds of a public or private school, institution of higher learning or in a school bus is illegal,” said Boyd.
“You cannot smoke marijuana and drive. Operating or being in physical control of any motor vehicle, train, aircraft, motorboat or other motorized form of transportation while under the influence of marijuana is prohibited under Missouri law.”
Driving-while-intoxicated investigations and arrests will continue, she added.
“Marijuana can be seized as evidence of DWI,” Boyd said.
Marijuana & work
In addition to prohibited public use, other places like businesses are allowed to prohibit use on site and by employees, including employees who work remotely.
“The first and most frequent question I’m getting is, ‘Can we still prohibit marijuana use in the workplace?’” employment attorney Sarah Mullen of firm Lewis Rice told KSDK in St. Louis. “It’s a clear yes.”
“Employers may still discipline employees or refuse to hire applicants for their lawful use of recreational marijuana, even when such use occurs during non-work hours and off the employer’s premises,” writes Husch Blackwell employment attorneys on the firm’s website.
While the discussion on recreational marijuana in the workplace is fairly straightforward, medical marijuana is more complex.
“A medical marijuana cardholder may not be refused employment or terminated by their employer solely because they are a cardholder. It’s important to note that these protections do not prevent an employer from firing a medical marijuana cardholder if the cardholder was under the influence of marijuana in the workplace or during the hours of employment,” reports the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.
“While a cardholding employee testing positive for legal medical marijuana use outside of working hours is not grounds for termination by itself, an employer may take action against a cardholder if their medical marijuana use affects their ability to perform their job duties or puts others in the workplace at risk.”
Amendment 3 also does not impact any drug testing requirements established by federal law.
Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.
