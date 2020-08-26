CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is set to begin bridge rehabilitation project at 128th Street and Interstate 35, according to a press release. MoDOT KC will make the following traffic changes as part of the project. All work is weather dependent.

Crews will close the 128th St. bridge over I-35 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26 and will remain closed until Wednesday, Oct. 28 for removing and replacing the bridge deck. Work will also include substructure repairs. There will be periodic lane closures on northbound and southbound I-35 while the bridge is under construction. Details of those closures will be released at a later date.

This bridge project is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million "Focus on Bridges" program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.