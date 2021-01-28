Renderings of inclusive play area for KCI Airport's New Terminal unveiled

The Kansas City Aviation Department has partnered with Variety KC to develop an inclusive play area for children that will make the New Terminal at Kansas City International Airport one of the most inclusive and accessible airport terminals in the U.S. The New Terminal is slated to open in spring 2023.

At a news conference Jan. 28, Kansas City leaders and Variety KC unveiled plans for the Variety KC Inclusive Family Play Zone. On hand to reveal the innovative design were Councilwoman Heather Hall, KCMO City Manager Brian Platt, Director of Aviation Pat Klein, Variety KC’s Inclusion Revolution lead sponsor, Hy-Vee representatives, and Variety KC families and kids, according to a press release.

Variety KC Play Zone features will include a simulated aircraft and air traffic control tower, sensory boards, inclusive exercise videos, and a Kansas City skyline mural featuring inclusive partners. This inclusive area will allow kids to play with other kids and to learn about the air travel experience.

Variety Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City is a volunteer-driven organization committed to providing children with developmental disabilities the adaptive equipment and opportunities needed for activity and inclusion.