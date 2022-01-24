CLAY COUNTY — For those Clay Countians who head across the Christopher Band Bridge for work, be aware of a coming project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the left lane of southbound Interstate 35 over Bedford Avenue from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24 for expansion joint repair work.

The closure will take place just before the conclusion of morning rush and could potentially have an impact on traffic. Please plan ahead. All work is weather dependent.

This work was originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13, but was canceled due to resources being dispatched to the I-70 fire near 18th St.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike.