The Missouri Department of Transportation is set to begin repairs to the northbound lanes of the Missouri Highway 291 bridge over Missouri River in Sugar Creek, near the Clay County line. All work is weather dependent, according to a MoDOT release.

Crews will begin northbound lane reconfiguration work beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.

Crews will crossover one lane of northbound Highway 291 traffic on to the southbound Highway 291 bridge, creating a head-to-head traffic configuration beginning Tuesday, March 31. This configuration will remain in place until Thursday, April 30.

The northbound portion of the bridge will remain closed until repairs are complete.

In September of 2019, MoDOT closed one lane of northbound traffic of the bridge due to significant deterioration found during a routine inspection. The bridge was repaired in 2015, but new deterioration was found in areas that hadn’t needed repairs previously, states a MoDOT release.

The 70-year-old northbound bridge carries almost 11,000 vehicles daily.