The Missouri Department of Transportation is set to begin repairs to the northbound lanes of the Missouri Route 291 bridge over Missouri River in Sugar Creek. Crews will make the following traffic changes as part of the repair work. All work is weather dependent, according to a MoDOT release.

Crews will begin northbound lane reconfiguration work beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.

Crews will crossover one lane of northbound 291 traffic on to the southbound 291 Bridge, creating a head-to-head traffic configuration beginning Tuesday, March 31 and will remain in place until Thursday, April 30.

The northbound portion of the bridge will remain closed until repairs are complete.

In September of 2019, MoDOT closed one lane of northbound traffic of the Route 291 bridge due to significant deterioration found during a routine inspection. The bridge was repaired in 2015 but new deterioration was found in areas that hadn’t needed repairs previously.

The 70-year old northbound bridge carries almost 11,000 vehicles daily.