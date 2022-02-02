SMITHVILLE — Due to the expected low temperatures and heavy snow fall, GFL Environmental will suspend all residential collections on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The plan is to resume trash collection one day late Thursday - Saturday of this week.
GFL will not collect any recycling and yard waste this week, in order to use those resources for trash collection.
Areas that are not safely accessible this week will be collected the regular service schedule next week.
