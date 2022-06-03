CLAY COUNTY — Some residents who receive water from Clay County Public Water Supply District No. 6 are frustrated by a lack of communication coming from the district after they say water was shut off to areas around Plattsburg Road Friday, June 3 without warning.

Craig Porter, who lives in the 11000 block of Plattsburg Road and is a developer in and around Kearney, told the Courier-Tribune he realized the water was cut off when he went to shower early Friday morning. As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, service still had not been restored, he said.

“I’m not upset by the fact that the water was shut off, I’m a developer and I know sometimes these things happen. What I’m upset about is that there was no notice,” he told the Courier-Tribune.

Porter said he tried to call the district office and there was no answer and a visit to the office Friday yielded no results as no one was there and the office was locked. Calls from the Courier-Tribune to the office also yielded no answer despite being made during regular business hours.

On the water district’s website, an alert dated Thursday, June 2 reports a water service interruption and boil advisory for customers living “at 12010 through 13022 NE 112th Street,” due to waterline relocation, but the site makes no mention of a disruption along Plattsburg Road.

A call to the water district’s emergency line was answered by a third-party answering service. An operator on the line said angry customers did call with complaints, one using foul language, Friday relating to water service disruption.

A support agent from the answering service who did not provide a name told the Courier-Tribune the answering service was made aware by the district that the secretary for the district was out of the office Friday, that a disruption was occurring and that crews were working to restore water service. The answering service employee said the phone service was not provided details as to how many customers were affected by the disruption or when service would be restored.

Porter said this not the first time he has had issues with lack of notices from the district. Calls to phone numbers listed for District President Harold Winnie did not go through.