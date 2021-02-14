Residents urged to use caution thawing pipes after structure fire

SMITHVILLE — Firefighters from Smithville Area Fire Protection District and Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District responded to a structure fire off Commercial Avenue in Smithville Saturday night, Feb. 13.

The structure suffered moderate damage, but there were no injuries.

"Citizens are urged to use extreme caution when attempting to thaw any frozen pipes, and to not use any type of open flame," states a Smithville fire district release about the incident.