A statewide awareness campaign is on now through the end of summer, that reminds Missouri motorists to drive safely around big trucks and buses. In turn, commercial motor vehicle drivers will be reminded to obey traffic laws, use their seat belts, slow down and pay attention, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety and Traffic

Commercial motor vehicles make up 20% of Missouri’s interstate traffic, carry goods from coast to coast, and are essential workers to our nation’s economy. When crashes involving large trucks and buses happen the disproportionate size of the large truck versus a car means those crashes can often involve serious injuries, or worse. Research shows that, in the majority of these crashes, drivers of passenger cars unnecessarily endanger themselves by not paying attention and driving recklessly around large trucks and buses. That’s why it’s so important for all motorists to drive safely around these larger vehicles. Respect the load. Share the road.

There’s no room for taking chances around big trucks and buses – they require big room. “We can all do our part by driving safely around big trucks,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway and traffic engineer. “Be patient, give them room to operate and please put your phone down.”

Safety tips: Don’t cut off large trucks or buses. Make sure you can see the truck’s cab lights in your rear-view mirror before moving back into your original lane. Stay out of the “No Zone.” Large trucks and buses have large blind spots on either side and up to 200 feet behind a vehicle. Pass only on the left side. Large trucks and buses take longer to stop.

Watch your following distance. Keep a safety cushion around large trucks and buses. Can you see the truck’s side mirrors? If not, the driver cannot see you.

Sharing the road with commercial motor vehicles is a necessary part of travel. For more information on the Commercial Motor Vehicle Awareness Campaign, visit saveMOlives.com.