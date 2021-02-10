Abolitionist Frederick Douglass once quoted, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” For Adrion Johnson, the chance to have mentors has been helpful in giving him direction and helping shape his future.

Johnson started working at 15 at McDonald’s. In doing so, he found his mentor in Area Supervisor Tim Powell.

Johnson, who works at the McDonald’s at 9701 N. Ash Ave. outside of Liberty, serves as the location’s assistant general manager. He can be seen filling in for runners, aiding customers and assisting staff.

“I love McDonald’s,” he said. “I find new ways to challenge myself within the organization.”Franchise owner Lisa Essig, who also owns several other restaurants in northwest Missouri, said the first words that pop in her mind when she thinks of Johnson are “an incredibly impressive young man.”

“Certainly with AJ, I can see him moving through the development program and watching him become a store manager,” she said.

Johnson, who calls his single mother his inspiration, is one of three kids. His older sister has health issues, but takes care of his grandmother. The younger brother is still navigating school.

“I have seen my mom work hard,” Johnson said. “She is one of the reasons I allow myself no excuses. Throughout my years with McDonald’s, I know the help I provide her is worth it.”

As a 24-year-old Black man, Johnson said his career choice offers a chance to learn about different cultures and abilities.

“I think we can all learn to be better. I like to be that better person. As a leader, I strive to instill a positive and strong work ethic,” he explained. “I want people to see their similarities as much as their differences.”

Johnson appreciates the diversity in his own home as well as on the job. Most of the store employees at the Ash location are women. There is also an employee who is deaf.

“I believe that if I can get to know a person, and be a good listener, I can be better at my job,” he said. “I know that I am coachable and I strive to help others be the same way. It helps us all become that team.”

As a high school student, Johnson found himself shaped by McDonald’s and those around him at the Raytown location, including Powell and his best friend, Annaya Newton. He admits he struggled some after her death in a car accident.

“I chose McDonald’s because my parents met at a McDonald’s,” he said. “My best friend and Tim were there. I like to bust stereotypes. I know that with hard work, I can advance here. It’s not a place that hires deadbeats, but students, parents and more. In many ways, I honor Annaya as well. Friends like her push you to be better.”

In the next few years, Johnson hopes to become a general manager and eventually a franchise owner.

Johnson said Powell has modeled the right behavior and his success.

“I watched his ability to raise a happy family,” Johnson said. “He has my back. I would like to be able to do that for other young African-Americans, too. I want to help those who are struggling.”

Johnson said he wants to demonstrate those right behaviors as well, including helping others before self.

“Have kindness in your heart while taking your job seriously,” he said. “I want to live a happy life. I had another mentor tell me that life is a bunch of calculated choices and sometimes those choices don’t always make for a happy day. However, the day ends and there is another chance tomorrow to make things better.”

Powell said when he met Johnson’s mother, the two knew Johnson needed someone.

“I have watched him grow from a kid to a young man,” he said. “I knew one day he would be special. He is a natural leader, hard worker and motivated. He’s an outstanding young man.”

For Essig, Johnson’s leadership skills are apparent.

“He works hard with both the customers and the staff,” Essig said. “He is definitely is a role model. He has a great self-awareness ... which is appreciated in our Essig McFamily.”